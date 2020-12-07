thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €6.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.97 ($24.67).

TKA stock opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.78 and its 200-day moving average is €5.70.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

