Tiger Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Square by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Square by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $209.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979,166 shares of company stock worth $176,935,821. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

