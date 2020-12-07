Tiger Management L.L.C. Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the period. AerCap makes up about 10.1% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned about 1.07% of AerCap worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.