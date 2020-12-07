Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 5.0% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of Ulta Beauty worth $76,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $276.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

