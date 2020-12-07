Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $104.15 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 6.8% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of PTC worth $104,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PTC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,243,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Loop Capital began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.