Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $142.60 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 9.3% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $142,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.90.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $416.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.