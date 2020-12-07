Two Creeks Capital Management LP Sells 25,561 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,561 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 7.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $113,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $150.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

