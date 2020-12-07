Two Creeks Capital Management LP Sells 43,644 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,644 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 6.0% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $91,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Adobe by 55.6% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 140,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 799.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,073 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the third quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 63,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

ADBE opened at $492.11 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

