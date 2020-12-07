Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Boosted by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 46.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tyson Foods by 32.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Tyson Foods by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

