United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 1,010,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 748.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 516,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after buying an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 65.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

