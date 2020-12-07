UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of UnitedHealth Group worth $697,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $348.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.51. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

