Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,596 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 2.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 52.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,438 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 298.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,107 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,858,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,022,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

VALE opened at $16.16 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

