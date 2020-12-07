Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $204.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

