Vaxart’s (VXRT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

VXRT stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

