Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys 2,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.21 on Monday, reaching $287.91. 247,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,887,402. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $820.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

