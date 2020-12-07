Venator Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Landcadia Holdings II comprises approximately 0.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Landcadia Holdings II worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCA. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

LCA stock remained flat at $$23.38 on Monday. 46,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,068. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

