Venator Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Lear comprises approximately 2.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

LEA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.07. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

