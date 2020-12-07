Venator Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. OptimizeRx makes up about 3.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.07% of OptimizeRx worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.25. 1,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

