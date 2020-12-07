Venator Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.94 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. DraftKings comprises 1.6% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.58. 103,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,494,062. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

