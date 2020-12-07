Venator Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.01.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,974 shares of company stock worth $69,885,170 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $23.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $622.78. The company had a trading volume of 514,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,728,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.24. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $607.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.