Venator Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II comprises approximately 0.9% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPOB. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $18,990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II by 1,615.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPOB traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. 78,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $27.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

