Venator Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 294,600 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 294,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 2.6% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,048. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

