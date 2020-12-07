Venator Capital Management Ltd. Sells 11,400 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises 1.3% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $119.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,211. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.