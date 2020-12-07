Venator Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 2.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

CZR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

