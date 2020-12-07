Venator Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for 1.2% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.95. 6,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,328. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 466,521 shares of company stock valued at $137,182,745. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.