VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up approximately 10.8% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned about 0.53% of VeriSign worth $123,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,658,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 205.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 16.4% in the third quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in VeriSign by 963.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,673,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,444 shares of company stock worth $9,950,052. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

