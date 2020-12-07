VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Raised by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.45% of VICI Properties worth $55,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,953,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the last quarter.

VICI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.66.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

