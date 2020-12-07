Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668,352 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Vistra worth $39,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 71.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. 16,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $25.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

