Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 194 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 194 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 191.64.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

