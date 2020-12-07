Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €107.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.87 ($106.90).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €89.34 ($105.11) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

