Warburg Research Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €38.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.10 ($46.00).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

