Waves Price Hits $9.18 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $9.18 or 0.00047795 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $952.77 million and $164.49 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005375 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,732,318 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.