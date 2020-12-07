Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WZZZY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS: WZZZY) recently:

12/1/2020 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00.

11/16/2020 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Wizz Air had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/19/2020 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$15.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

