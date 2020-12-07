Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,868 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 149.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of EQR opened at $63.37 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

