Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 21.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 123.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $40.25 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

