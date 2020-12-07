Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Weld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

