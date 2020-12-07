Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,702 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,266 shares of company stock worth $2,031,231. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

