Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,112 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

