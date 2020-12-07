Weld Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.00, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

