Weld Capital Management LLC Buys 22,163 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,629,000 after buying an additional 1,729,665 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 845,683 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 331,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.