Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,893 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 41,572 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $356,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 516,991 shares of company stock worth $48,901,496 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

