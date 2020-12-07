Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

CUBE stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.