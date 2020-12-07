Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

