Weld Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

NYSE MMM opened at $171.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.90. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

