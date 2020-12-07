Weld Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,675,000 after buying an additional 900,114 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $18,382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,772,000 after purchasing an additional 501,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

