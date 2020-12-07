Weld Capital Management LLC Has $969,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 299.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.67.

ILMN stock opened at $347.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $1,420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,793. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

