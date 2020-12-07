Weld Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 121.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

