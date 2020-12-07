Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lennar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.