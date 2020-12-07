Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $227.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,477,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

