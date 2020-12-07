Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $114.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $927,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,173,796 shares of company stock worth $109,584,080.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

